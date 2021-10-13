Contact Us
Breaking News: Paterson High School Lockdown Ends Quietly Following Report Of Gunman Seeking Revenge
Summer's Ghost Haunts Region Making For Unseasonably Warm Weekend, Forecasters Say

Cecilia Levine
Unseasonably warm weather is expected this weekend.
Unseasonably warm weather is expected this weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Summer's ghost seems to be haunting us right before Halloween.

Record highs for fall are expected this weekend with temps in the upper 70s or low 80s across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperatures for mid-October are about 15 degrees cooler.

Soak up the sun while you can, because showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, the NWS said.

Sunday is looking more like fall, with temps in the mid 60s.

