Summer's 2nd Heat Wave To Scorch The Northeast This Week

The second heat wave of Summer 2021 is here in the Northeast and expected to last throughout the week, forecasters say.

The hottest days of the week will likely be on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms all week.

It could feel like it's between 100 and 105 degrees in North Jersey and Southeastern PA, while South Jersey will be between 90 and 95 degrees, AccuWeather reports.

The heat wave -- three-straight days of 90 or above -- will last through Wednesday, with temps expected to drop into the high 80s Thursday and Friday.

As temperatures drop later in the week, the chance of thunderstorms increases.

