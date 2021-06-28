Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Barricaded Jersey City Woman Charged With Hiding Mom's Remains
Weather

Summer's 2nd Heat Wave To Scorch The Northeast This Week

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Temps on Monday will soar into the 90s.
Temps on Monday will soar into the 90s. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The second heat wave of Summer 2021 is here in the Northeast and expected to last throughout the week, forecasters say.

The hottest days of the week will likely be on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms all week.

It could feel like it's between 100 and 105 degrees in North Jersey and Southeastern PA, while South Jersey will be between 90 and 95 degrees, AccuWeather reports.

The heat wave -- three-straight days of 90 or above -- will last through Wednesday, with temps expected to drop into the high 80s Thursday and Friday.

As temperatures drop later in the week, the chance of thunderstorms increases.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.