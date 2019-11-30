Contact Us
STORM WATCH: Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Forecast For Parts Of North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
North Jersey could get upwards of eight inches of snow between Sunday morning and Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Travelers could be facing a messy commute Sunday, thanks to a two-part storm headed to North Jersey.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch and Hazardous Weather Advisory in Sussex County, where up to eight inches of snow are expected from 7 a.m. Sunday to Monday evening.

Morristown is looking at approximately six inches in the same timeframe, the NWS said.

A light snowfall in Bergen, Passaic, Union, Essex and Hudson counties Sunday morning will turn to rain by the afternoon, according to the NWS.

The rainfall could change back to snow Monday afternoon into the evening with light accumulation and a wintery mix possible, the NWS said.

