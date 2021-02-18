STORM WATCH: Increased Snow Totals Predicted Across NJ, PA

While forecast maps show increased snow totals across the region, snowfall was expected to slow Thursday afternoon and turn to sleet then freezing rain.

Central Jersey and Greater Philadelphia was expected to see up to a foot of snow, with 12 inches already piled up in King of Prussia as late Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service was predicting 6 to 8 inches across most everywhere in New Jersey north of New Brunswick, with the exception of the northwestern part of the state and the Lehigh Valley, PA.

Those areas could see the least amount of snowfall: Between 4 and 6 inches, the NWS says.

New York City was in the thick of the storm, with up to 10 inches being forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists.

Snow was likely turn to sleet Thursday afternoon with light snow showers possible Friday, the NWS reports. Rain was also possible across the area Friday afternoon.

