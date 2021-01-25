Storm System Bringing Wintry Mix To Region, Could Make For Slippery Commute Tuesday

A light coating of snow, sleet and ice is headed for New Jersey along with Central and Eastern Pennsylvania overnight Monday and into daybreak Tuesday making for a slippery commute.

Precipitation was expected to start sometime around 4 a.m. with temps hovering just under 30 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

Snow and sleet were likely before 8 a.m., followed by rain and temps around 38 degrees, the NWS said. Snow accumulations of less than half an inch were possible, forecasters said.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was in effect for South Jersey, while a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of Central Pennsylvania.

Up to two inches of snow and sleet were possible Monday night follow by a a tenth of an inch of ice accumulations early Tuesday in Central PA.

Slippery road conditions were likely.

