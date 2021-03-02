Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Super Bowl Sunday Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Farther Inland?

Joe Lombardi
Two major blockbuster Nor'easters in the span of a week?

It could happen.

Another potentially major storm is taking aim on the region, this one on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 into Monday, Feb. 8.

American models now predict the storm track will be farther north and inland than the Nor'easter earlier this week. (See image 1 above.) 

European forecast models have the storm following a similar track to this week's Nor'easter. (See image 2 above.)

"One particularly important piece will be a weak storm moving through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes ahead of the big storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "This storm could draw the coastal storm westward, or 'phase' with the storm, leading to a track closer to the coast and likely a blockbuster snowstorm for the East."

One thing is certain for now. Temperatures will allow for snowfall as an Arctic blast will return this weekend, lasting into early next week.

In fact, overnight lows on Sunday into Monday will only be in the upper teens.

It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts as there is uncertainty surrounding the strength and path of the newest potential Nor'easter.

