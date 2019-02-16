Snowfall Projections Released For Quick-Moving Storm That Will Sweep Through Area

Projected snowfall totals have been released for a quick-moving storm system that will sweep through the area overnight Sunday, Feb. 17 into Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 18.

The expected accumulation amounts range from 2 inches farther south to 4 inches farther north with ice accumulations of a light glaze also expected. (See first image above.)

For a look at areas (in purple) where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 until 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, see the second image above.

During that time, plan on slippery roads and hazardous conditions that could impact the morning commute for those working on Presidents Day, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning.

Sunday will start out sunny with clouds increasing and a high in the upper 30s, but wind-chill values between 15 and 25.

Light snow arrives around 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18 followed by a mix of snow and sleet until 4 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet after 4 a.m. and then a mix of snow and freezing rain until 10 a.m. followed by a chance of rain or freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m.

Monday will be a cloudy day with a high near 35 degrees.

A second storm system is now expected to affect the area on Wednesday, Feb. 20 and Thursday, Feb. 21 after a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

There's now a 50-50 chance for snow Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night and a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet on Thursday.

It's too early to project possible snowfall amounts for the midweek storm as its track and strength remain uncertain. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

