Snow Totals Increase In Latest Winter Storm Predictions

The latest forecast has increased the amount of snow in what's expected to be the first winter storm headed to the region Monday, Feb. 27.

Up to eight inches was being predicted as of Monday morning by the National Weather Service, for the areas north of Route 80 in North Jersey and the Poconos.

Parts of Bergen, Passaic, Warren, and Essex counties could see between three and seven inches, while the Route 78 corridor will likely be getting a wintry mix. Hudson and Hunterdon counties are expected to get up to four inches of snow.

The Lehigh Valley could still see up to four inches of accumulation. Central Jersey is expected to get a light coating while much of South Jersey will be seeing rain, the NWS said.

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday evening and will be heaviest overnight, before tapering off Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, the NWS says. A winter storm warning is in effect from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon, for much of North Jersey and northeastern PA.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.