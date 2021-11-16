Snow Possible In Pre-Thanksgiving Storm, Forecasters Say

A pre-Thanksgiving storm system could make travel conditions messy this year, forecasters say.

NY NJ PA Weather's Steve DiMartino says the region will likely see either rain or snow between Monday night and Wednesday morning.

“There is a lot of volatility in this forecast for early next week," DiMartino said. "So you’re gonna see a lot of different depictions of this time period."

In one potential storm scenario, the Northeast could see low temps and high winds due to a storm system that would organize over the Central plains. This scenario could bring moderately heavy snow to the Pennsylvania and New York City areas, AccuWeather says.

"We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

In a second scenario, a spinoff storm could form quickly along the mid-Atlantic coast Monday before shifting into the interior Northeast states Tuesday. This could bring intense rain to the Interstate 95 corridor, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

According to AAA, this year's Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic conditions and the "lingering effects" from the early-week storm won't help much.

DiMartino suggests having back-up plans and be prepared for longer travel times on Tuesday and Wednesday.

