Snow Comin’ Our Way This Weekend? Don't Count On It, Area Meteorologist Says

North Jersey residents can keep the salt and snow shovels stashed awhile, a local weather expert said.

“I’m not overly impressed with the idea of a change from rain to snow” in and around the area this weekend, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said Thursday.

There’s no question, Cioffi said, that rain will plague the Friday morning commute – beginning what will be a dreary day.

It’ll return on and off through Saturday, with up to an inch of rainfall in many areas, he predicted.

However, he said, recent warmer temperatures, as well as the path of a low-pressure system that’s headed inland and to the north, argue against sleet or snow .

“Saturday’s highs will still be in the 50s until the low begins to shift to the east and colder air starts to move south,” Cioffi said.

Many December forecasts were “way too bullish” predicating snowfall totals that never materialized, Cioffi noted.

The closest he sees any real snow coming this weekend is in the middle to upper Hudson Valley and New England.

“For now we will allow for the chance that it changes to snow for Eastern Pennsylvania to Southern New England,” Cioffi added, “but I would not expect to see much from this.”

Keep the outerwear handy, though.

Sunshine returns Sunday – but with gusty winds and temperatures “in the chilly 30s,” Cioffi said.

