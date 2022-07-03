Severe Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds Forecast In Parts Of PA, NJ

More than 40 million Americans are at risk for damaging storms Monday evening — including residents in much of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to AccuWeather.com.

Damaging winds and flash floods are expected to sweep across both states in the evening, with a wind advisory issued for the Philadelphia region, Morris/Sussex/Morris counties, and the Jersey Shore.

Showers are expected to start around 4 p.m. and get increasingly heavier into the evening.

Central and eastern Pennsylvania, along with west and North Jersey could see wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high around 50.

