Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Threatens NJ, PA With Tornados & Flooding

Remnants of Hurricane Ida is posing a risk of tornados and flooding across parts of New Jersey and the Philadelphia area Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are largely possible across Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties in the afternoon -- which could turn into tornados, according to the National Weather Service.

Enhanced Risk for tornadoes extended, slightly farther north; Gale Watch upgraded to a Gale Warning; Small northwest shift in heaviest rain amounts National Weather Service

In Pennsylvania, a flash flood watch was issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery counties.

Between 2 and 5 inches of rain is expected across Central and South Jersey with closer to 6 inches possible toward Thursday morning.

In Pennsylvania, between 4 and 6 inches of rain is being predicted in the Lehigh Valley.

A flash flood watch was issued across Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union and Passaic counties for Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.