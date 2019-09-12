MORE SNOW? Wednesday's Commute Could Get Messy

Don't be fooled by the higher temps Monday and Tuesday -- it's about to get colder and snowier in much of New Jersey.

Monday will be warm and wet with conditions expected to change to rain and sleet Tuesday evening, before turning to snow sometime after midnight Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Between one and three inches of snow are being forecast in a quick-hitting storm expected early Wednesday morning across Bergen, western Essex, Hudson, Passaic and western Union counties.

Forecasters are anticipating a messy commute Wednesday morning.

A hazardous weather outlook is issued for Northwest Jersey and parts of northeast Pennsylvania, with three to five inches of snow possible Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Wednesday night.

