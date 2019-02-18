Midweek Storm Will Bring Accumulating Snow, Wintry Mix To The Area

A quick-moving storm system has brought more freezing rain and sleet than snow in the area on Presidents Day morning.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, motorists are urged to use caution until the Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18.

There is a chance of rain late in the morning through the afternoon on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will be around 40 degrees on Monday, with the wind-chill factor between 25 and 35 degrees.

A second storm system will bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 20 into Thursday, Feb. 21 after a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, Feb. 19 in which the high temperature will be around the freezing mark.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 30s. Snow is likely, mainly after 4 p.m. About one inch of accumulation is possible through the evening when snow mixes with freezing rain and sleet.

A wintry mix will continue overnight, changing to rain after 4 a.m. farther south and after 7 a.m. farther north. Ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch is possible as is another inch or two of snowfall, making the snowfall range for Wednesday into Thursday 1 to 3 inches.

There's a chance of rain through the morning on Thursday on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will climb to around 50 degrees.

