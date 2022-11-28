Major Storm System Expected To Bring Strong Winds, New Round Of Rain To Region

A significant storm on track for the Northeast is expected to bring potentially damaging gusts and a new round of rainfall in the middle of the workweek.

The system will move in from the Midwest on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

It's the same storm that could cause a "possible severe weather outbreak in the Southeast, as well as a swath of snow across the Plains and Upper Midwest," according to AccuWeather.com. (See the image above.)

The two days leading up to the storm's arrival will be seasonable and dry, the National Weather Service says.

Skies will be mostly sunny Monday, Nov. 28 with a high temperature in the low 50s.

It will stay dry on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

The storm system will arrive in the form of showers on Wednesday morning, followed by rain, which could be heavy at times, in the afternoon, and into the early evening.

Wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour are possible, especially later in the afternoon into the evening.

Between a half inch to an inch of rain is expected from the system, which will move out late Wednesday night.

After overnight clearing, the first day of December will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Friday, Dec. 2 will remain dry with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.