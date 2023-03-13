Latest Forecast Calls For Up To 18 Inches Of Snow In Parts Of NJ As Noreaster Nears

A powerful Noreaster headed to the region will slam some parts of New Jersey with up to 18 inches of snow, while the rest of the state will see rain and gusty winds, forecasters say.

Drizzly weather will change to snow late Monday night across Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Warren and Sussex Counties.

Sussex County is expected to get the most amount of snow: Between 12 and 18 inches, according to the NWS. Snow will change to a wintry mix around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. Precipitation will be heaviest at times in the morning.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in western Passaic County while between 6 and 8 inches are likely in Morris and Warren counties, the NWS said. Bergen County will likely see between two and five inches of snow. All snow will transition to a wintry mix.

The rest of the state will likely see only rain, however, snow showers are possible.

Winds with gusts between 35 and 45 mph are being forecast Tuesday into Wednesday, with higher strengths along the New Jersey coastline.

Temps on Tuesday will be in the mid-30s, with a high around 43 on Wednesday, according to the NWS. Wednesday will be sunny and mostly breezy, while Thursday will have a high near 50 and is expected to be sunny.

