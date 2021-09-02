IDA: Four Tornados Confirmed In NJ, PA

The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornados touched down in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The NWS is still working on completing its surveys of the heavily-damaged areas.
As of Thursday afternoon, the following twisters were confirmed:
- NJ: Mullica Hill, Gloucester County
- NJ to PA: Edgewater Park, Burlington County, to Bristol, Bucks County
- PA: Fort Washington/Upper Dublin to Horsham Township, Montgomery County; EF-2 tornado with top winds up to 130 mph.
- PA: Oxford, Chester County.
More details are expected to be released as information comes in.
