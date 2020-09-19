How’s This Forecast? No Rain, Wind, Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Sky Fires – Just Snugglin' Weather

Tired of hurricane and tornado warnings? Had enough pictures of skies on fire? Snuggle up, folks: Our local weather expert has the perfect forecast for you.

Know that nice weather we’ve been having? It’s going to continue, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

“What a beautiful day it is outside,” Cioffi said Saturday. “As an added bonus, the sky is free from smoke from the West Coast wildfires.

“We have no weather issues other than a few clouds coming into the mix on Sunday,” he said. “Days will be cool and nights will be chilly into Tuesday....The radars are silent and can take a vacation since no rain is forecast through next week.”

What’s more: We’re in store for a quickie Indian summer, with temperatures expected to hit 80 later in the week.

Daily Voice: But what about Hurricane Teddy, Joe?

Cioffi: “It’s going to pass 600 miles to our east as it heads northward to Nova Scotia on Tuesday.”

Daily Voice: You sure about the rain, Joe?

Cioffi: “There are no issues on the satellite picture. Clouds are well south in the Carolinas and they won’t be coming here.”

“Not only are we enjoying a beautiful day of weather: The big high to the north has cleared out all the smoke from the upper atmosphere, leaving us with deep blue skies and sunshine,” he said. “Temperatures are in the autumn-like low- to mid-60s, with dew points under 30."

Saturday night will be chilly for this time of year, with temperatures settling in the 40s to 50s by morning in our area, Cioffi said. Upstate New York and interior New England could get their first frosts, he added.

Sunday’s highs should mostly be in the low- to mid-60s ago, Cioffi said. Except for some clouds, it should be a carbon-copy of Saturday with another snuggle-up night before Monday’s dawn brings clear skies.

Teddy will actually bring a benefit to our area, Cioffi said, “leaving us Tuesday in lots of sunshine, with highs in the 60s to near-70 degrees.

“The high settles in the southeast US for the rest of the week putting us in a warmer flow with sunshine,” he added. “Highs Wednesday will be back into the 70s and we should be in the 70s to near 80 Thursday.”

And how about this for good news? “No substantial rain is in the cards in the long range,” Cioffi said.

