How Hard Will Tropical Storm Henri Hit New Jersey?

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to reach hurricane strength over Long Island on Sunday -- but what does this mean for New Jersey?

According to the National Weather Service, lots and lots of rain.

North Jersey is at the highest risk for flooding, but the entire region remains at some risk, the NWS said Saturday morning.

Tropical storm force winds remain possible in Middlesex and Monmouth counties Saturday night into Sunday morning, meteorologists say.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Long Island and Connecticut, with conditions anticipated to worsen Saturday night into Sunday, as the storm moved slightly more westward than expected.

Swells from Henri are expected to impact most of the east coast throughout the weekend, and could cause "life threatening" surf and rip currents, the NWS said.

A risk of impacts map by AccuWeather shows "some" risk of impact to northeastern New Jersey between Sunday and Wednesday, while all of Connecticut, Long Island and much of Rhode Island could see moderate to severe impact.

"Tides will also be running higher than normal this weekend due to the full moon, which could worsen the impact of any storm surge flooding," Weather.com reports.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause the water to reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:"

Storm surge of between one and three feet is forecast to expand from the southern New Jersey coast to Maine, AccuWeather.com says.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.