Higher Snow Totals Forecast For End Of Week Storm

Meteorologists are predicting higher amounts of snow than previously expected for an end-of-week storm across New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Most of New Jersey and the Philadelphia area will be hit with between two and four inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, the National Weather Service says.

The eastern part of New Jersey is expected to be hit with the most snow, while areas in the north will likely only get one or two inches. Philadelphia and its suburbs will get two or three inches while the Poconos will probably get an inch.

Most of the precipitation will occur between midnight and 6 a.m.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 before temps drop just below 30 at night. Friday will be partly sunny and cold, with a high just above 30.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.