Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Maywood Hall Of Famer Thomas Wright, 93, Dies Of Coronavirus Complications
Weather

High Winds Wreak Havoc In North Jersey: Trees, Poles, Wires Down, Roads Closed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
President Street, Saddle Brook
President Street, Saddle Brook Photo Credit: Saddle Brook PD

High winds on Monday toppled trees and utility poles, damaging homes and vehicles and closing North Jersey roadways.

Among the damage:

  • No injuries were reported when high winds blew off part of a Saddle Brook rooftop, blanketing a vehicle parked on President Street;
  • Downed wires closed Route 46 in in both directions at Broad Avenue in Palisades Park ;
  • A woman was slightly injured in Cresskill when a tree fell onto a house on Cedar Street;
  • No injuries were reported when a tree came down on a Teaneck home and vehicle on Herrick Avenue;
  • A large tree took down wires at Brookside Avenue and Margaret Court in Fair Lawn , knocking out power to some area customers;
  • Two poles came down at South Woodland Street and East Linden Avenue in Englewood , leaving live wires burning in the street;
  • Bricks fell from the facade of a building at Governor and Straight streets in Paterson ; no injuries were reported;
  • Downed wires closed Skyline Drive in Ringwood between Erskine Road and Greenwood Lake Turnpike;
  • Wires were down at Oak and Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River ;
  • A downed tree made Mount Hope Road in Rockaway Township impassable.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind watch for all but New Jersey's orthwest corner, with a sustained speed of 20 to 30 miles an hour -- and guests as high as 60 mph -- expected.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the NWS warned. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for wide profile vehicles."

******

GOT ANY PHOTOS of wind-related incidents from today? Email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com or jdemarco@dailyvoice.com or text: (201) 943-2794 . Or message: facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco

******

167 Herrick Avenue, Teaneck

Boyd A. Loving

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.