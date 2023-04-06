Here's Time Frame For Scattered Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Hail Possible

An unsettled weather pattern that has arrived in the region will include scattered thunderstorms and dramatic shifts in temperatures.

Morning fog on Thursday, April 6 will give way to partial sunshine with a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms moving in for the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible.

"Just enough warm air and moisture will be present ahead of an advancing cold front to trigger heavy, gusty, and locally severe thunderstorms," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer. "The main threats from the storms on Thursday will be from wind and hail."

Record or near-record high temperatures are likely as a warm front lifts north, the National Weather Service says.

High temperatures Thursdays will range from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. About a half-inch of rainfall is expected.

There will be partial clearing overnight Thursday into Friday morning, April 7, leading to a partly sunny and breezy day with a high temperature in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The overnight low Friday into Saturday, April 8 will dip to the 30s, a drop of nearly 50 degrees from Thursday's high temperatures.

The weather is shaping up as being pleasant and dry with mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Easter Sunday, April 9, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s each day.

