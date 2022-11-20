Here's Projected Track, Timing For Thanksgiving Weekend Storm

The projected track and timing have been released for a complex, cross-country storm system Thanksgiving weekend.

The storm system is expected to bring rainfall and gusty winds and could lead to slippery roads, and travel disruptions on Black Friday, Nov. 25, AccuWeather.com said. Parts of New York farthest upstate and northern New England could see snowfall. (See the first image above.)

"About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking it in 2000, eclipsed only by 2005 and 2019, respectively," according to the American Automobile Association.

But first, there will be a stretch of dry weather ahead of the storm.

Sunday, Nov. 20 will be mostly sunny, with strong winds, and gusts as high as between 30 and 35 miles per hour. The high temperature will hover around the 40-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday, Nov. 21 will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It will remain mainly sunny Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s each.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to the low 50s.

Precipitation from the storm system is due to arrive in the pre-dawn hours on Black Friday. The current outlook calls for rain at times throughout the day before the system moves out in the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.