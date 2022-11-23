Here's Latest Timing For Post-Thanksgiving Day Storm Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds To Region

A stretch of clear, dry weather will end just after Thanksgiving day as a complex, cross-country storm will bring periods of rain and strong winds to the region.

The storm system could also lead to slippery roads, and travel disruptions on Black Friday, Nov. 25, AccuWeather.com said. (See the image above.)

"If heavy rainfall were to hit the same areas in New York that were just buried under feet of snow, there could be a serious concern for flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

The initial outlook for the storm had it pushing off the coast Friday evening followed by clearing. But the latest forecast by the National Weather Service says that rain and showers could linger into Saturday, Nov. 26.

But if the storm moves more slowly, it's possible the wetter day for the Northeast would be Saturday or even Sunday, Nov. 27, according to AccuWeather.com.

Thanksgiving Day Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 23 will be mostly sunny, with the high temperature climbing into the upper 40s to low 50s on both days.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to the low 50s.

Precipitation from the storm system is now due to arrive late Friday morning, with periods of rain during the day, especially during the afternoon.

If the system doesn't stall, there will be a mix of clouds and sun during the day on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a high temperature in the low 50s.

A separate system will bring a new chance for showers overnight Saturday into Sunday, Nov. 27., which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Showers will become likely during the day Sunday with pop-up showers possible until the early morning hours on Monday, Nov. 28, followed by clearing by daybreak, leading to a mostly sunny day Monday with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

