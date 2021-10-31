Forecasters Size Up Chance Of November Snow As Cold Air Arrives From Canada

A change in the weather pattern will bring in the coldest air of the season. And as the air interacts with multiple storm systems, snow could develop as the calendar flips to November, according to AccuWeather.com forecasters.

"Could we be talking about snow across parts of the Midwest and Northeast?” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. “Maybe.”

That comment, made on Thursday, Oct. 28, is consistent with an earlier forecast by AccuWeather's Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok who said more than a month ago that there could be “a couple of rounds of cold weather and some snow" when the first waves of winter are expected in the Northeast in November.

The pattern change will be triggered by cold air from Canada, but with overnight lows predicted to stay slightly above the freezing mark, snowfall is unlikely this coming week in this region.

Still, "the cold air alone will make it feel more like an early winter pattern by the middle to the latter part" of this week. (See the image above.)

Ahead of the change, Halloween Sunday, Oct. 31 will be comfortable with a high in the low 60s, partly sunny skies, and just a slight chance of a brief, pop-up shower. Skies will become mostly clear during the evening.

That will be followed by a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 50s on Monday, Nov. 1.

Clouds will increase and conditions will become brisk on Tuesday, Nov. 2 as voters go to polls in much of the region. The high temperature will be in the low 50s with moderate winds.

The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 will be sunny and continued cold with a high temperature in the low 50s and overnight low temperature in the mid 30s.

Thursday, Nov. 4 will be colder still, with the high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark on a partly sunny day. The overnight low will again be in the mid 30s.

Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6 will both be partly sunny with a chance of scattered rain and a high temperature again around 50 degrees each day.

Daylight Saving Time will end overnight Saturday into Sunday, Nov. 7, meaning it will be time to "fall back," and set clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

