Flash Flooding Threatens NJ

A flash flood warning was issued for North and Central Jersey ahead of a storm system making its way into the region Monday night.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, leaving the state under 1 to 3 inches of water, were expected Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The southern part of the state will get some rain but not as much as central and northern areas, meteorologists say.

The following counties were issued a flash flood warning:

Bergen

Burlington

Essex

Hunterdon

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Ocean

Somerset

Union

Warren

Sussex

Isolated tornados are possible.

Click here for a full briefing from the National Weather Service.

