First Storm Of Season Bringing Snow, Gusty Winds To Much Of NJ, Eastern PA

The first storm of the season is shaping up for parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, with snow and gusty winds expected all day Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisor for Morris, Sussex, Warren, western Passaic counties, Berks, Lehigh, Monroe and Carbon counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The western part of Passaic County could see up to five inches of snow, and up to six inches could fall in the Pocono mountains. Greater Philadelphia and the western part of New Jersey will likely only get an inch or two of snow, expected before noon, the NWS says.

Snow is expected to eventually turn to a wintry mix or heavy rain in the late afternoon.

Coastal flooding is anticipated along the Jersey Shore, with wind gusts up to 50 mph along the coast.

Temps will reach a high of 40 for most of New Jersey, while eastern PA and Warren, Morris, western Passaic counties, will be between 33 and 36.

