Dueling Forecasts: New, Old Farmers' Almanacs Clash On Winter Weather Predictions

Want an early read on the weather outlook for the winter of 2020-21?

The new and old Farmers' Almanacs have each released their winter weather forecasts -- and they're not exactly in agreement.

One says the northeast will see a light winter while the other says cold and snowy.

"If you love the cold of winter, you’re going to love our forecast if you live in the northern half of the country," the Farmers' Almanac said, noting a major blizzard the second week of February will be among several big storms in the area.

“This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston,” the Farmers' Almanac writes.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts more snowfall than normal in the Northeast.

"If you were hoping for a reprieve from harsh winter weather this year, we have some news that just might make you smile," the Old Farmers' Almanac said.

"We’re predicting a light winter for most of us here in the United States, with warmer-than-normal temperatures in the forecast for a large part of the country.

"Uncommonly chilly temperatures will be limited mostly to the western states and northeastern New England. Specifically, winter will be colder than normal in Maine; the Intermountain, Desert Southwest, and Pacific Southwest regions; and eastern Hawaii and above normal elsewhere."

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been in existence since 1792. The Farmers' Almanac, meanwhile, is hardly a startup. It was established in 1818.

