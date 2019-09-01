DORIAN WATCH: Category 5 Reached, With 200MPH Gusts, Concerns For Florida, Carolinas, Northeast

Wind gusts hit 200 miles an hour Sunday morning as Dorian became a Category 5 hurricane that bore down on the northern Bahamas while threatening to come "about as close as you can get without making landfall" along some areas of Florida's east coast, a local weather expert said.

Those in the path of the eyewall of the "catastrophic hurricane" were in a "life-threatening situation" as Dorian reached the Abaco Islands with sustained winds near 175 mph and storm surge 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels, the National Weather Service reported .

"These hazards will cause extreme destruction in the affected areas" the NWS said.

Beyond that, "Florida is threading a very fine needle...as far as how close the eye gets to the east coast late Monday into Tuesday," meteorologist Joe Cioffi said .

It won't be until Labor Day before forecasters get a sense of the potential implications for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, he said.

There could be wind and rain "much like a winter storm," Cioffi said, or Dorian could "turn more out to the east with just a glancing impact."

What Cioffi called "a long duration event" began over Great Abaco and Grand Bahama Island on Sunday and was expected to continue into early Tuesday.

"The hurricane will come very close to the Florida east coast about as close as you can get in some places without making landfall," he said, adding that it could continue as far north as the Carolinas later this week.

Tropical Storm Warnings in Florida stretched north from Deerfield to Sebastian Inlet, while a Tropical Storm Watch extended south to Golden Beach.

"As far as the track is concerned, it will not begin to move steadily northward until Tuesday," Cioffi said . "So until then, with Dorian moving west, it will be a matter of how close it gets before it stalls, makes the turn and moves northward.

"It seems rather certain that parts of the Florida east coast will experience tropical storm conditions beginning sometime Monday and lasting into Tuesday.

"With regards to the longer term, the next stop from here will be the Carolinas mid- to late-week, with a chance we could see either a grazing or a landfall in South or North Carolina," Cioffi said.

