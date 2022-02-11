Contact Us
Don't Adjust Your Calendar: Unseasonable Stretch Will Lead Into 'Fall Back' Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A look at the broad area where there will be unseasonably warm temperatures, including in the Northeast.
A look at the broad area where there will be unseasonably warm temperatures, including in the Northeast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

High pressure will bring dry and mild weather for the remainder of the week and into the start of the "Fall Back" weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with highs  in the mid to upper 60s and calm winds.

It will remain mild and mostly sunny each day through the week's end on Saturday, Nov. 5 with some areas of patchy fog in the morning hours at times.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. when it's time to set clocks back.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as sunset arrives earlier in the afternoon after the time change. Some parts of the region could see the high temperature hit the 70-degree mark.

It's also recommended to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.  

