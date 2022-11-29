Damaging Wind Gusts That Could Cause Power Outages Will Be Main Threat From Major Storm System

The main threat from a significant storm on track for the region will be dangerous wind gusts that could cause power outages.

The system will move in from the Midwest on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

"At this force, tree limbs can break, weak trees can be blown over, and loose objects such as trash cans and recycling bins can become projectiles," according to AccuWeather.com. "Sporadic to regional power outages are likely."

Frequent wind gusts out of the west/northwest between 35 and 50 mph are expected, especially later in the afternoon into the evening, with some gusts as high as 70 mph possible. (See the first image above.)

Between a half inch to an inch of rain is expected from the system, which will move out late Wednesday night.

Lake effect snowfall is possible off both lakes Ontario and Erie Wednesday night into the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service. The highest amounts are expected downwind of Lake Ontario into the western Adirondacks where 2 to 8 inches are possible.

It will be dry on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s, the National Weather Service said.

The storm system will arrive in the form of showers on Wednesday morning, followed by rain, which could be heavy at times, in the afternoon, and into the early evening.

After overnight clearing, the first day of December will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s on Thursday, Dec. 1. It will remain breezy with wind gusts at times of around 25 mph during the day.

Friday, Dec. 2 will see mostly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the low 40s.

