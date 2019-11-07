BRRRR: Temps In Teens, 20s Headed Our Way

Ignore those stupid snow reports: The kind of cold that ordinarily doesn't hit the tri-state area 'till New Year’s Eve is “the real story” for Friday and Saturday morning, an expert meteorologist warns.

Temperatures in North Jersey, Rockland and areas just north will be in the 20s and low 30s on Friday – but that’s just the start, Joe Cioffi said in a Thursday report .

On Saturday, “it’s going to be teens and 20s just about everywhere,” he said.

Predictions of snow for the tri-state area this weekend are “a big yawn,” Cioffi said.

It’s the approaching cold front that should concern people, he said.

“It would be a good idea to get any sensitive plants indoors that are still outdoors” while it’s still in the upper 40s and lower 50s “before the front passes and temperatures begin to fall,” Cioffi said.

“Friday it is about the cold air and gusty winds with ineffective sunshine,” he said. “We will be bottoming Friday morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s and highs Friday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.”

These numbers are “about average for late December. Then it is a trip down to the upper teens to mid 20s by Saturday morning.”

The highest temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, Cioffi added.

We catch a break on Sunday with highs into the 50s.

But, sure enough, temps begin to drop again into Tuesday – “very cold, indeed, for this time of year,” Cioffi said, “with everyone east of the Rockies experiencing well-below average temperatures and 20s, making it all the way down to almost the Gulf Coast.”

Once that happens, he said, we can finally consider the white stuff, he said.

