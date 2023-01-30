Contact Us
Blast Of Arctic Air Headed To Northeast, Forecasters Say

Cecilia Levine
Temps Friday, Feb. 4.
Temps Friday, Feb. 4. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A mild January has paved the way for a cold start to February.

A "quick but intense" burst of Arctic air is headed to the Northeast, meteorologists at AccuWeather.com say.

The week is starting out with temps in the high 40s or even low 50s, but by Saturday, Feb. 5, temps could be as low as 23, according to the National Weather Service.

In the mid-Atlantic, temps will "struggle to reach the 32-degree mark" on Saturday, AccuWeather.com says.

Until then, the week will be mostly sunny with temps gradually dropping each day, meteorologists say.

