Approaching Winter Storm Could Bring Snowfall To Northeast: Here's Projected Timing

A brand-new storm on track for this week could bring accumulating snowfall to the Northeast.

The time frame for the system is Friday night, March 10 into Saturday, March 11, according to the National Weather Service.

"It is possible for accumulating snow to reach all the way to coastal areas of New Jersey, New York, and southern New England," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Ahead of the expected arrival of the storm, the remainder of the workweek will be dry and breezy, the National Weather Service says.

The high temperature on Wednesday, March 8 will be in the mid-40s with plenty of sunshine, but with strong winds leading to wind-chill values in the teens and 20s.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, March 9 with a high temperature again in the mid-40s, and wind-chill values in the 20s. Clouds will increase on Friday with a high temperature again in the mid-40s.

The storm is expected to arrive overnight Friday and continue until around midday Saturday.

With the system's arrival several days away, there's uncertainty surrounding the track, timing, and strength of the storm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.