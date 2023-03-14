Airlines Waive Some Fees As Flight Delays, Cancellations Climb At Newark Airport

Multiple airlines are waiving travel fees for flight changes as a powerful Nor'Easter moves through the region.

Newark Airport experienced 124 flight delays and 129 cancellations as of noon on Tuesday, March 14, according to FlightAware.

The highest number of flight delays at Newark Airport were for United Airlines, with a total of 56 in the last 24 hours, while Republic reported 53 cancellations and 22 delays.

The following airlines are allowing passengers to change their flights at no additional cost:

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to continue falling throughout Tuesday, March 14. Gusty winds are expected to impact travel the most, forecasters say.

“Winds will be a problem today, gusting close to 50 mph,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said of the weather conditions sweeping through the U.S. capital. “Temperatures will be in the middle 40s this afternoon, but the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be close to freezing. Tonight, with the wind still howling, it will feel like temperatures are in the teens.”

Click here to check the status of your flight arriving at or departing from Newark Airport.

