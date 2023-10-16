'We Are Very Competitive': North Jersey Family Appearing On 'Family Feud'

The Campagnas, who live in Lodi, will be appearing on "Family Feud" on Wednesday, Oct. 18 on at 7 p.m., on MY9NJ.

Sara, Christina, Vito, Anthony and Rossella, cousins, are excited for the rest of America to see a loud Italian family from Jersey that enjoys busting chops.

"We are very competitive," Christina said. "We have game nights. One night, we were watching the show and decided to give it a shot."

After auditioning, they found out they would be on the show and were flown out to California at the end of February for a taping.

"We were all just screaming," Sara said. "We all shocked, it was really exciting."

Christina said Steve Harvey is the reason why she's a "Family Feud" fan and she was thrilled to get to meet her favorite game show host.

"He's just so funny," Christina said. "He makes the show fun, it's like you're there to just have a good time."

Before taping the show, Vito said they studied the show and would host practice nights to ensure they were in the best shape to win money. The Campagnas admitted the taping of the show was a nerve-wracking experience, but they got more comfortable as the taping wore on.

"When you're watching at home, you think 'how do they not know the answer, that's so easy,' " Anthony said. "But when you're staring at Steve Harvey's mustache, it's much more different."

Harvey is 10 times funnier in person, and was constantly cracking up the family on and off-camera.

"He's very down to earth," Sara said. "What you see is what you get.

The Campagnas said they would be watching the show together and are excited to see how it turns out.

"There will probably be lots of alcohol involved," Sarah quipped.

While the Campagnas can't say how they did, if they won big money, they said they would spend it on taking a big family trip. And while losing on "Family Feud" has possibly led to hard feelings and estrangements, the Campagnas promise they will remain on speaking terms if someone blows it, but they will never forget it.

"They told us to be nice, smile and clap hands when someone makes a guess, but if someone said something ridiculous, we're not gonna clap," Anthony said. "You could read it all over our faces. We play a lot of games and it gets heated."

