Wayne Native Collapses While Walking Dog, Fighting For Her Life, Campaign Says

Krissi was found unresponsive and rushed to Overlook Medical Center where she has remained with little responsiveness. Krissi is awaiting the next steps on her road to rehabilitation.

A fundraiser has been created to assist her on this journey. As of Friday, June 21, more than $53,800 has been raised.

Lauren, "is an incredible person," co-worker Steve Levy, who created the fundraiser said. "She is always there for her team and customers, fulfilling every request without complaint.

"Lauren embodies true grit and selflessness in her daily approach, consistently prioritizing the needs of her customers and team. Always getting the job done."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

