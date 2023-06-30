Wayne Dad, Former EMT Ryan Burke Dies, 41

Ryan was raised in Hawthorne, where he served as volunteer EMT for the Hawthorne Ambulance Corps for 15 years, once helping to deliver a baby, his obituary reads.

He was passionate about the Boy Scouts of America, volunteering with them for many years as a scoutmaster and earning several awards, according to his obituary.

Earning his master's degree in business, he was a longtime employee of Ernst and Young in Secaucus, his obituary says.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Wendy, his two children, Daniel and Victoria, his parents, William and Ginny, and his siblings, Kelly and Brendan, along with other family members and his scouting family, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Ryan's family. As of Friday, June 30, more than $24,000 has been raised.

The Boy Scouts of America held a service on Thursday, June 29.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.