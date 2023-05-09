Wawa Celebrating Grand Opening In Bergen County

Wawa will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Ramsey at 966 Route 17 N on Thursday, May 11 at 7:45 a.m. The convenience store said the first 100 customers will receive a "Wawa Coffee, Hoagies and Kindness" t-shirts and all customers will receive free coffee. Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot is also expected to make an appearance.

The convenience store chain has been expanding throughout the Garden State this year. Wawa recently opened a location in Brick Township and also has openings planned in Mount Laurel, Oaklyn and East Hanover.

