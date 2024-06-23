Waterfront Estate Designed By Renowned Architect James Paragano Listed At $4.95M In Bergen

An Italian street was the inspiration behind the 12-bedroom, 14-bathroom home at 1500 River Road in Teaneck, designed 10 years ago by James Paragano.

Being in the living room, adorned with flowers and surrounded by a ring of bedrooms on the second floor, feels a lot like being inside of the Colosseum, says listing agent Aharon "Ron" Cohen of Keller Williams Park Views.

Much of what's in the home was imported from Portugal, the realtor added. At one point during the building process, Italian artists lived in the home as they worked. The fireplace, for example, is hand-made by the artists.

"The price doesn’t come close to what went into the house," Cohen said. "The outside of the home doesn’t give any clue to what you’ll find inside."

An indoor basketball court, fully-equipped gym, and elevator are just some of the amenities of the home. It sits on 2.5 acres of land overlooking the Hackensack River.

"Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a serene and sophisticated environment, perfect for both relaxation and entertaining," the listing reads.

"This exceptional estate offers a unique opportunity to experience the finest in luxury living, just minutes away from the vibrant heart of NYC."

While the house does not come with a pool, Cohen noted the renderings for one have already been complete.

