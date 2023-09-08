Water Main Break Opens Gaping Hole Off Route 208

The ramps along northbound Route 208 at Berdan Avenue off Plaza Road were affected after the road buckled under the water pressure, leaving a gaping hole, shortly after lunchtime Sept. 8.

No vehicle damage or incidents were reported as a result.

RIgs at the nearby Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps had to be removed before they got trapped.

DPW workers arranged cones around the hole.

There was no immediate word on how long it would take to remediate the problem.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

