Warm Start To Spooky Season Expected After NJ Can Get Itself Out From Under Water

New Jersey has one more day of drizzle before the skies begin to clear up, forecasters say. And when they do, the region will be in for another type of unseasonable weather.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, several homeowners, particularly along the Jersey Shore, were left with several feet of water, which also lingered on roadways across the state.

The rest of the day will be cloudy and cool, and not nearly as bad for precipitation, the National Weather Service says. Lingering coastal flooding with times of high-tide could make it difficult for standing water to clear, according to the NWS.

There's a high risk of dangerous rip currents at New Jersey beaches, too.

The rain is expected to stop Saturday evening, which will be foggy at times. Sunday, Oct. 1 will be sunny a warm, with a high around 75, setting the tone for an unseasonably warm week, AccuWeather says.

Sunday through Wednesday are expected to be unseasonably warm, according to the outlet. Multiple days will reach highs in the 70s, with parts of Philadelphia and Washington DC hitting up to 80, the weather website says, noting that would be about 8 degrees above the historical average.

