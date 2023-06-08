Wanted Robber, Sex Offender, Others Captured By Passaic Sheriff's Fugitive Squad

Members of the Fugitive Warrant Division conducted the sweep, assisted by their colleagues from the Bureau of Narcotics, uniformed patrol division, ERT, K9 and others, Passaic Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said on Thursday, June 8.

One of the fugitives, Ramier M. Free, 29, took off on foot when he saw the detectives approaching the corner of East 18th Street and 17th Avenue, the sheriff said.

They quickly caught Free, who was wanted for skipping court on a drug warrant and wound up at the Bergen County Jail with a resisting arrest charge added.

Six others were also jailed, Berdnik said.

Five, like Free, are from Paterson.

One of them, Travon Mansfield, 35, was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff said. Another, Marcos Torres, 24, was wanted for robbery.

Natisha Ortega Cartagena, 25, was wanted for money laundering, Raul Ordonez, 45, was wanted for violating a restraining order and Edilio Lopez, 34, was wanted out of Bergen County on prescription drug charges, Berdnik said.

The seventh defendant is from Wayne: Patrick Moffett, 44, was wanted for cyber harassment, he said.

"Fugitives from justice need to know that eventually they will be tracked and arrested," the sheriff said. "We will continue to enforce court-issued warrants."

