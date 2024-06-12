Overcast 73°

Wanted Offender Nabbed By Off-Duty Hasbrouck Heights Detective, On-Duty Officer

A detective and police officer from Hasbrouck Heights teamed up to nab a wanted longtime repeat offender from Garfield.

Detective Nicholas Brunetti was off duty when he saw Michael Villamizar, 53, leave the Walgreens on Boulevard and pedal off on a bicycle.

Detective Nicholas Brunetti was off duty when he saw Michael Villamizar, 53, leave the Walgreens on Boulevard and pedal off on a bicycle, Lt. John Behr said.

Brunetti was wanted for a May 3 shoplifting at the same pharmacy, the lieutenant said.

The detective flagged down Officer John Mullins, who stopped Villamazir on Raymond Street.

Villamazir was stuffing items into his backpack just before Collins took him into custody with help from responding Officers Joseph Olivo and Kevin Condal, Behr said.

They found swag in the bag and an outstanding warrant from a computer check, the lieutenant said.

Police charged Villamizar with shoplifting and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A Superior Court judge released him pending further court action two days later, records show.

