Wanted NJ Child Abuser Busted With Police Uniform, Handcuffs In NY Traffic Stop: Cops

Joseph Zuziela, 43, of Branchburg, NJ, was stopped in Oceanside, NY on Thursday night, Aug. 8.

Nassau County Police said officers stopped Zuziela’s vehicle at around 11:45 p.m. near Merrick and Oceanside roads. Inside, they reportedly found a trove of law enforcement paraphernalia, including police uniforms, handcuffs, a gold badge, brass knuckles, and gun parts and ammunition.

Officers also reported finding an undisclosed amount of cash along with cocaine, heroin, methadone, and assorted pills believed to be dextroamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, Zuziela was wanted on an open warrant out of Somerset County, New Jersey, on suspicion of child abuse.

He was named as the "Fugitive of the Month" by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office in May 2024.

Zuziela was charged with the following:

Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a weapon

Fugitive from justice

Nassau County Police are still investigating whether Zuziela donned the police uniform and equipment to target Long Islanders. Anyone who may have been victimized by Zuziela is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

In New York, impersonating a police officer is a felony offense that carries up to four years in prison and a possible $5,000 fine.

