Want To Get Face Value Taylor Swift Tickets For Met Life Shows? Here's How

Taylor Swift's three shows at MetLife on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 have been sold out for months and tickets on secondary sites like StubHub will run you four figures, even for the nosebleed seats. That's where @ErasTourResell comes in.

The feed, run by three devoted Swifties, is a hub for people to sell their Taylor tickets for the price they paid for them. The page has attracted more than 154,000 followers since it launched last November.

When tickets for Swift's shows at MetLife pop up, the competition gets fierce.

A face value ticket generated more than 800 replies and more than 80,000 views in under an hour, flooding the DMs of the generous soul who declined to make a mint off their golden ticket.

Still hoping to get Taylor tickets without debating whether to sell a kidney? Keep checking ErasTourResell before the big show. Tickets have also been known to drop on Ticketmaster on the day of or sometimes after the show has already started.

Another option for the budget conscious? Some fans have been known to listen to the show from the parking lot.

