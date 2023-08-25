Wanna See Lionel Messi At Red Bull Arena? It'll Cost You

Messi, considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, signed with Inter Miami FC after years spent playing in Europe. The cheapest ticket for his first New Jersey game will cost you more than $400 on Ticketmaster as of Friday, August 25. Want to have the best view of the pitch? On Ticketmaster, tickets are running as high as $5,000.

The Argentinian soccer legend isn't the only attraction tomorrow night. The Red Bulls will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop, with performances from DMC, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee of Naughty by Nature and DJ Skribble and DJ Scratch.

