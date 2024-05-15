Disturbing Video Shows Infant Being Abused By 37-Year-Old NJ Woman, Police Say

Multiple people called Trenton police on Wednesday, May 15, to report the video in which Vivian M. Harrell, 37, abuses an 8-week-old child, the department said.

Harrell is seen covering an infant’s face, possibly blocking its airway, and speaking to the child in a vulgar and derogatory way, authorities said.

Harrell was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency is assisting.

