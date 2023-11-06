Violinist ID'd As Victim Of Union County House Fire

Charles Riordon died in the Friday, Nov. 3 blaze, which broke out on the 100 block of North Avenue around 4:50 p.m., Garwood police said.

Those who knew Riordon remembered him as a violinist.

"Now you can play to your hearts content 🎻🎻 love you dad Charles Riordon 💔," Meghan Ezzell said on Facebook.

Riordan's Facebook profile shows he also was passionate about motorcycle riding.

The first floor of the home was fully engulfed when police arrived, officers said. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours until it was extinguished, police said.

Riordon was found on the first floor of his apartment and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An investigation is ongoing though officers do not suspect foul play, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.