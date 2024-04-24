Violent Mahwah Crash Sends Rockland Bicyclist To Hospital (Update)

The 40-something victim was "lucid and responsive at the scene" following the crash on Island Road at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, Mahwah Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with multiple injuries, the chief said.

The Honda HR-V struck him off a curved stretch of Island Road, just off Airmount Road, where there are no bike lanes.

The 30-something female driver from Bergen County remained at the scene and cooperated with police, O'Hara noted.

An investigation was continuing, the chief said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

